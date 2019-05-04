The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Gloria Spiehler Bader

Gloria Spiehler Bader Obituary
Gloria Spiehler Bader, age 90, passed away on Friday May 3, 2019. She was a native of New Orleans and resident of Slidell since Hurricane Katrina. She is survived and adored by her daughter Kathleen Bader DesHotel and her son-in-law Steven Deshotel. She was preceded in death by her mother Pearl Madron Spiehler and father Milton Spiehler as well as by her beloved husband John Wendel Bader and her grandson John Bader LeNormand. Gloria spent her life as a pure soul dedicated to her husband, daughter, home, pets, gardening, sewing, and doing crossword puzzles. Services are private. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc, Slidell, LA. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
