Gloria Thersa 'Ma Dear' Crayton received her Angel Wings on Good Friday April 19, 2019. She was 86 years old and was a native of New Orleans La., and a resident of Lafayette. Daughter of the late Simmon Bibbons and Mamie Young Bernard. Beloved mother of Francine Dixon, Clarence (Almeda) Jordan Jr., Shannon Jordan Mahogany, Quentrell (Savonda) Jordan, Tracy Jordan, Troylyn (Alfred) Jefferson, Reginald (Delisia) Crayton and the late Darryl Jordan. Sister of Bertrand (Nathalie) Bernard and the late Theresa Harris. Godmother of Pamela Harris Gray. She is also survived by her extended daughter Dr. Jacqueline Clark, 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, her beloved and faithful dog Sport Bentley, several nieces, nephew, cousins, friends and church family. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, L&S Food Service of Fort Benning GA. and New Orleans Department of Public Works, Impastato Cellars Resturant of Madisonville LA. are invited to attend the Funeral services on Saturday April 27, 2019 at St. Peter Baptist Church 503 North Washington St. Lafayette La. beginning at 10A.M. The visitation will begin at 9A.M. Pastor Carl Sonnier will officiate. A second funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at First Free Mission Baptist Church 1821 Egania St. New Orleans La. at 10A.M. The visitation will begin at 9A.M. Pastor Johnny Jones Jr. will officiate. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery New Orleans La. Funeral planning entrusted to ROBINSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse La. 70037 (504) 358-4232. For online condolences please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary