Gloria Waguespack Donaldson, age 91, passed away peacefully at Woldenburg Village in New Orleans on February 21, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1927 in St. Rose, LA and married David Joseph Donaldson, also from St. Rose, in 1950. Gloria outlived her husband and three siblings, and is survived by her four children, Lily Schmidt LeCompte and her husband Donald from Terrytown, David J. Donaldson from Slidell, Susan Donaldson from Houston, TX and Arthur Donaldson, also from Terrytown. She loved being around her four grandchildren, Tricia Schmidt DePrang and her husband Jamon, Robert E. Schmidt and his wife Rebecca, Christine Schmidt Freeman and her fiancé Joe Barbe and Jean Paul LeCompte, along with 5 great-grandchildren, Andrew Oliver Freeman, Chloe Gloriannarose Freeman, Laney DePrang, Yadin DePrang and Robert E. Schmidt III. Gloria was an avid enthusiast of the arts. She painted, crocheted, sewed, worked in her garden, played the piano and sang in her church choir at Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking candy confections, watching football, golf and fishing shows on television and solving word puzzles. All her family will miss our mother, Gloria. We bid her Eternal Rest and welcome her into Paradise, where there will be no sorrow, no weeping or pain, but fullness of peace and joy. She will be buried next to her husband at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Destrehan, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Destrehan, LA. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary