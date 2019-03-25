|
|
Gloriadean B. Paul entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Beloved mother of Tanya (Jermale) Paul-Zardies of Jonesboro, GA. Daughter of Veronica Garner Franklin and the late Theodore Franklin. Sister of Casmiere (Roslyn) Paul, Wendell (Alicia) Paul, Keith (Andrea) Paul, Dana (Carl) Paul, Denise Paul, Dionne Rhinehart and her late twin sister Geraldine Paul. Grandmother of Shayne Paul and the late Tyrin Defillo. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also priest and parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and employees of Orleans Parish School Board are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip Street beginning 10 am. Rev. John Asare-Dankwah, Celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019