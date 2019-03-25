The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloriadean Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloriadean B. Paul

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloriadean B. Paul Obituary
Gloriadean B. Paul entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Beloved mother of Tanya (Jermale) Paul-Zardies of Jonesboro, GA. Daughter of Veronica Garner Franklin and the late Theodore Franklin. Sister of Casmiere (Roslyn) Paul, Wendell (Alicia) Paul, Keith (Andrea) Paul, Dana (Carl) Paul, Denise Paul, Dionne Rhinehart and her late twin sister Geraldine Paul. Grandmother of Shayne Paul and the late Tyrin Defillo. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also priest and parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and employees of Orleans Parish School Board are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip Street beginning 10 am. Rev. John Asare-Dankwah, Celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now