Grace Jane Hildebrand Hughes passed away peacefully at her home in Diamondhead, Mississippi on May 13, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of 60 years to her childhood sweetheart, William N. "Billy" Hughes. Loving mother of Karen (Ben) Causey, Kathleen (Ronnie) Averett and Keith (Virginia) Hughes. Grandmother to Ginger, Megan, Chelsea, Kylie and Heath. Great grandmother of 6 and an adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Baby sister to Carolyn H. Call and Barry J. Hildebrand. Grace was born January 25, 1940 in Algiers where she met and married Billy on December 20, 1958. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and a wonderful cook. Preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn Scheffel and William J. Hildebrand and a brother Wilson J. Hildebrand. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Grace's family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice of Mississippi, especially Fanta, Hayden and Nicole for providing Grace with excellent care. The family would also like to thank Rebecca Pringle for helping to care for Grace.
