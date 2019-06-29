The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Grace Welliver
Grace Jamison VanEpps Welliver


1927 - 2019
Grace Jamison VanEpps Welliver Obituary
Grace Jamison VanEpps Welliver, age 91, died peacefully at Park Provence Memory Care in Slidell, Louisiana on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY in 1927, to Herbert L. and Grace M. Jamison, she attended Rosemary Hall prep school and Skidmore College where she met and married Ralph L. VanEpps. They moved to New Columbus, PA in 1948 where they raised six children. Ralph died in 1972 and Grace continued working as a nurse for Columbia Montour Home Health. She was also the church pianist at Cambra Christian Church. She met and married Harold Welliver in 1990 and he passed in 2004. Grace loved being a home healthcare nurse, serving at her church, volunteering at Bonham's Nursing Home, gardening, and clogging. She was a favorite at Park Provence Memory Care where her nurse's training led her to always reach out to other residents, right up until the end. Grace is survived by Pamela VanEpps (Ronald) Polit of Slidell, LA; Dr. Susan VanEpps of Myrtle Beach, SC; Anne VanEpps (Allan) Gill of Rainbow City, AL; Timothy (Denise) VanEpps of Bloomsburg, PA; Grace (Ross) Pillari of Port St. Lucie, FL; Steven (Paula) VanEpps of Glen Burnie, MD; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend Edwin (Teddy) Young of New Columbus, PA. Memorial Services will be held in New Columbus, Pa., on Saturday, August 3, 2019, followed by the inurnment at the New Columbus Cemetery, New Columbus, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church Pantry, Slidell, LA, or to the Louisiana Chapter. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 29, 2019
