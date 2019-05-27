On May 22, 2019 Mrs. Grace "Momma" Jones was called home to be with the Lord & Savior at the age of 95yrs old. She was born February 26, 1924 in New Orleans, La to the late Mr. & Mrs. Agnes & Joseph W. Robinson. Grace was married to the late Frank Jones Sr. and six daughters & four sons was born to there union. She is survived by her daughters the late Candatha, Lorraine, Yolanda, Irene, Evangeline, Verona & four sons Frank Jr., Preston, Sedrick and the late Ronald; 24 Grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, niece's, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr & Mrs Agnes & Joseph W. Robinson, Daughter Candatha Bland, Son Ronald Jones, Sister Irene Robinson, and Son-in-Law John White Sr. Funeral Services May 29th at 10 am 1923 St. Peter Claver Church, New Orleans, La 79116. Interment St. Louis Cemetery No.3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans , La 70119. Repast Service Desire Community Square, 3600 Desire Parkway, N.O.LA 70126 starts at 2 pm. Services entrusted to Professionals Funeral Service, . N.O. La.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 29, 2019