Grace "Momma" Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace "Momma" Jones.
Service Information
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA
70116
(504)-948-7447
Obituary
Send Flowers

On May 22, 2019 Mrs. Grace "Momma" Jones was called home to be with the Lord & Savior at the age of 95yrs old. She was born February 26, 1924 in New Orleans, La to the late Mr. & Mrs. Agnes & Joseph W. Robinson. Grace was married to the late Frank Jones Sr. and six daughters & four sons was born to there union. She is survived by her daughters the late Candatha, Lorraine, Yolanda, Irene, Evangeline, Verona & four sons Frank Jr., Preston, Sedrick and the late Ronald; 24 Grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, niece's, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr & Mrs Agnes & Joseph W. Robinson, Daughter Candatha Bland, Son Ronald Jones, Sister Irene Robinson, and Son-in-Law John White Sr. Funeral Services May 29th at 10 am 1923 St. Peter Claver Church, New Orleans, La 79116. Interment St. Louis Cemetery No.3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans , La 70119. Repast Service Desire Community Square, 3600 Desire Parkway, N.O.LA 70126 starts at 2 pm. Services entrusted to Professionals Funeral Service, . N.O. La.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New Orleans, LA   (504) 948-7447