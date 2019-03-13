Grace Parker LeCorgne died peacefully on March 9, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her sons, Parker LeCorgne (Julie) and Matt LeCorgne (Margaret), her daughter, Laura LeCorgne, seven grandchildren, Anna Schaefer (Wes), Charlotte Baracco (Michael), Caitlin Houstoun (Dillon), Parker LeCorgne, Jr., Matthew LeCorgne, Jr., Morgan LeCorgne and Peyton LeCorgne, and three great grandchildren, Grace Schaefer, Charles Schaefer and Arthur Baracco. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Schenken. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl R. LeCorgne, her daughter, Suzanne LeCorgne, her granddaughter, Elizabeth LeCorgne, her father, Robert M. Parker, her mother, Frederica O'Reilly Parker, and her sister, Leslie Roddy. A lifelong native of New Orleans, Grace attended Isidore Newman School, Hollins College and Newcomb College. She and her family lived in many beautiful New Orleans homes, and Grace spent most of her young summers at her family's home in Pass Christian, the backdrop for a romance that led to 63 years of unparalleled friendship and love with her husband, Boy. Grace and Boy simply loved being with each other, whether at home in New Orleans, their weekend house in Mississippi or on one of their many memorable trips together, spanning from The Silver Beach Motel in Destin to the Northwoods of Wisconsin, and the salmon streams of Alaska, to the sunny countryside of Provence. Grace adored everything about New Orleans, from its food and architecture, to Mardi Gras and her beloved Saints. She was just as elegant and comfortable dancing in a Mardi Gras ball gown as she was fishing in foul-weather gear in Alaska. Grace was possessed of a lively and curious mind and a multitude of interests. An avid reader, Grace wrote lovely poems and moving letters. She was a passionate gardener and birdwatcher who could mimic the sounds of most songbirds with her beautiful and unique ability to whistle. Grace had a lifelong devotion to physical fitness, and it was not uncommon to see her walking around Audubon Park on a hot summer day after playing multiple sets of tennis with friends. Grace was extremely generous with her time and spent countless hours teaching young children catechism at St Mary's Chapel and providing spiritual comfort to the sick at Touro Infirmary. She also enjoyed her time and fellowship as a member of the Garden Study Club and her weekly history group. Above all else was Grace's love of and devotion to her husband, family and friends. She personified unconditional love and was always the first to make herself available to a family member or friend in need. A common refrain from friends following Grace's passing was that she was one of the kindest and most gracious and elegant women they had ever known. Simply put, Grace's life was dedicated to serving her family and others. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to all of Grace's care providers at St. Anna's at Lambeth House, with special appreciation for the loving care of Ashley, Owen, Allison and Dani. A funeral mass will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at noon, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 6367 Saint Charles Ave., New Orleans, preceded by visitation at the church from 10:30 to noon. The service will be followed by a private graveside burial. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary