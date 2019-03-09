Grace (Maw-Maw) (Pete) Smith Cottles peacefully transitioned on February 26, 2019 into eternal rest at the blessed age of 96. She was educated in New Orleans Public schools attended Katie's Beauty College and became a Licensed Cosmetologist. She was an active faithful and life-long member of Progressive Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Ambassador Club, The Hospitality Club, and the gospel Chorus. Beloved daughter of the late George Smith Sr. and Gracie Jenkins Smith. Devoted wife of the late William (Bill) Cottles. Loving and devoted mother of the late Arthur W. Booker Jr. Sister of the late Ellen Smith Blunt, Rosa"Rosie" Smith Robinson, Elizabeth "Beth" Smith Gabriel , Inez"Nanny"Smith Briggs and George "Hank" Smith. Step – mother of Joan Singleton. Grandmother of Lisa M. Booker, Monica Singleton, Latricia Ruth, Harlon Joseph, Duane Bridges (Melanie), Keith Singleton (Diane) and the late Arthur W. Booker lll. Great- grandmother of Arthur W. Booker lV and Devon Blunt. Great-great-grandmother of Denae Bridges. Aunt of Keith Singleton Jr, Darryl A. Blunt Sr., (Dianne),Robert A. Blunt lll (Viola), Roshawn Blunt de Guthada (Andrew), Robert A. Flot, Theodore R. Flot ll, Miria Davis, Roderick Davis, Alva Gabriel, Rian A. Gabriel, Frank Veal, Kendra D. Blunt, Damon Blunt, Chester F.Blunt, Marvin Blunt, Andrea Thompson, Crystal Thompson, Monique E. Kelley, Mark Harris (Kendolyn), Demetrious Hawthorne, Kermit Robinson, Tanya Robinson, Gigi Robinson, George Smith Jr., Cynthia Smith, Jason Smith and the late Elaine Robinson, Karen Robinson, Robin A. Blunt, Tanya Flot, Roderick A. Blunt, Derrick A. Blunt, Brian Blunt, Walter Davis, Jr., Dr. Donald K. Robinson, Kim Robinson, Monroe Robinson and Walter Robinson. Cousin of the late Thelma Veal. Also survived by a host of other cousin's relatives and good friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the celebration of Life Funeral Service on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church 1214 So. Robertson St. NOLA Rev. Dr. Willie Gable Jr. Pastor. Visitation will be held at 9:00a.m. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery NOLA. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. NOLA 70113 (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary