Gracie Mae Walker White entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 68. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three children Mithra Woods Bell (Anthony), Natasha Woods Shine and Charles White Jr.; two brothers Samuel J. Walker and Marty Walker (Debra); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gracie is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Earline P. Walker, brother Calvin Walker, and sister-in-law Patricia Walker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend to attend a Celebration of Life, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, Chapel of Roses, 1615 St. Philip St. New Orleans, LA 70116, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Private. Online Guestbook: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019