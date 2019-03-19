Gregory Albert "Smitty" Smith passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 72. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Ed Smith and Rita Alice McMahon Smith; and his brother, Kenneth Charles Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Bernadine Pillittere Smith; their two children, Gregory J. Smith (Jennifer) and Kerri Smith Dominique; grandchildren, Shane Naquin, Gabriel Dominique, Jr., Molly Dominique, and Ethan Smith; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. Greg proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the USS Davis DD937 Association. After retiring from the State of Louisiana East Jefferson Levee District, he continued to protect his community at the Federal Reserve Bank in New Orleans. Greg was a private pilot and a member of the St. Charles Aviation Association and also a lifetime member of the Greater New Orleans Corvette Club. He was selfless, and ready to give of himself to anyone, regardless of the situation. While he sometimes seemed to be tough, he was gentle and giving. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary