More Obituaries for Gregory Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory "Greg" Brown Sr.

Gregory "Greg" Brown Sr. Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Brown, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a lifelong resident of Vacherie, LA. He was the husband of Brenda C. Brown, father of Brandi Celestine (Andre), Gregory Brown, Jr. (LaSharie), Lendell Brown (Janet), Jennard Paul (Latasia) and Ammand Brown, Sr (Valencia)., grandfather of Braylon Bradley and Ammand Brown, Jr. Brother of Marsha Brown Fleming, Grayling R. Brown, Jane Butler Althea Williams and Brad Williams. He was the uncle of Kentrell Dupard and Gabrielle Dupard Jack (His caregivers), Terrence Dupard, Ashanti Williams, Nadia Daigre, Kanessha Brown, Rashard Poche, Ja'lajah Butler and Dajanae Butler. He is also survived by a host of great nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 1244 Magnolia Heights, Vacherie, LA.; Rev. Johnnie B. Magee, Jr., pastor; interment in First Baptist Church cemetery. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services 315 E. Airline Hwy, Gramercy, LA 70052.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
