On March 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, Gregory Joseph Ciolino passed from this life to the next at the age of 64. Beloved son of Dr. Vincent Ciolino and the late Patricia Ciolino, Greg married his high school sweetheart, Iris Patterson, and their joyful marriage of 44 years produced three beautiful children: Brandon (Kristina Fuenzalida), Lauren and Katelyn. He is also survived by his brothers Rick and Douglas, and his sisters Patricia Scheffler (Steve), Susan Redmond and Karen Berthelot (Mel). He is also remembered with love by his mother-in- law Monna Hayden (Buddy) and sister-in-law Ginny Paisant (Miles), as well as by 18 nieces and nephews. Greg actively lived his Catholic faith in both his personal life and his work life. A graduate of Jesuit High School and Loyola University, he began working for his uncle in the pharmacy business while still in high school, and continued in the field in his adult life. He worked for B & B Pharmacy, and then in 1997, he became employed by his uncle Felix Ciolino at C's Discount Pharmacy, which continued for the next 15 years. In 2012 he was hired by Majoria Drugs and worked there until his health declined. His strong work ethic, professionalism and customer service were known throughout the Metairie area, and many loyal customers followed him. Greg's loves were his family and close friends, and with them he enjoyed sharing many trips to the Florida beaches, the movies, history books, and a good bottle of wine. A devoted father, he was especially close to his best friend and wife, Iris, with whom he shared everything. He died the way he lived, on his own terms, with dignity and courage, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Ann Church and Shrine, 4940 Meadowdale St., Metairie, LA 70006. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. and is followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will be at Lake Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of New Orleans. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019

