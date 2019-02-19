Gregory Nicholas Lehrisse departed this life on Monday February 11, 2019. Gregory is survived by his wife Melissa Benfatti Lehrisse; his parents Joseph Lehrisse Jr. and Francia Lehrisse; his brother Michael and sister Magdalena; nephews Jon-Erik and Justin; nieces, Kelly and Arielle; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Gregory was born on September 14, 1968 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gregory was adored by his parents, Joseph and Francia Lehrisse. Gregory was a sweet and kind man. He always found the good in everything and everybody. Gregory was loved by everybody who knew him. He never missed a day of work although he was disabled. He loved his job at ARC and the people he worked with. A viewing will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the chapel at 11:00 am at the same location with a reception to follow in the Boulevard Room of Greenwood Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the Volunteers of America and ARC for their support over the years for Gregory. The family would also like to thank Willis Bishop Jr. for supporting Gregory. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary