Gregory Williams Obituary
Gregory Williams, age 51, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday April 16, 2019. He was a native and resident of Marrero, LA. Gregory was employed for the past 31 years with the Jefferson Parish Streets Department as a Road Maintenance Foreman. Loving husband of Lisa Williams. Devoted father of Jasmine Williams and the late Brandon L. Byes. Beloved son of Mable Williams and the late Alvin Williams, Sr. Grandson of the late Willard and Lillian Thomas, Valentine and Rosie Williams. Brother of Alvin (Tammy) Williams, Jr., Torrance (Keisha) Williams, Trennie Williams, Carlton Skinner, and Brandy (Sandy) Williams. Nephew of Betty Ann Williams, Norman Williams, Ernest and Bryant Thomas. Uncle of Deja, Asia, Cherame, Kyra Ann, Taylor, and Kennedy Williams. Son-in-law of the late Pamela Patterson Byes and Horace (Yvette) Byes, Sr. Brother-in-law of Horace Byes, Jr., Dawn Byes, and the late Kerry Byes. Godson of Brian and Consuella Lazard. Godfather of Joshua George. Gregory is also survived by his devoted cousin Sandra Williams, close friends Mike Bazile, Clyde Batiste, Kevin Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Little Zion Baptist Church #3, First New Testament Missionary and Educational Baptist Church, First Agape Christian Outreach Ministry, Macedonia Baptist Church, Progressive Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Jefferson Parish Streets Dept., Ochsner Medical Center, The Medical Team, Coca Cola Bottling Co., and Office Depot are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Ave., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Norman Francis, host pastor; Rev. Hilton Roussell, Jr., of Progressive Church, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
