Gudrun (Gudi) Shoup, 77, born in Stuttgart, Germany on January 2, 1942, died peacefully on the 3rd day of June , 2019, with a smile on her face, from complications related to dementia, at her Christwood Retirement home in Covington, LA. She is survived by her sister Ingrid Schach of Helmbrechts, Germany; her husband, John Shoup of New Orleans, and stepson, Erik Shoup of Montreal, Quebec. She was preceded in death by her mother Elly Sittig Poppel in Helmbrechts, Germany; stepfather US Master Sgt George Hertrich in Ft Leonard Wood, MO and father Cpl. Fredrich Wilhelm Poppel, on the Russian Front. Gudi was an avid writer of poetry and retired as an editor of several trade magazines in Chicago. Services were held on June 5th 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home and Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dementia Foundation, www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 9, 2019