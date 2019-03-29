Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gustav Leo "Bubby" Bickmann Jr.. View Sign

Gustav Leo Bickmann Jr. (Bubby) passed away March 22, 2019. He was 91 years old. Born and Raised in New Orleans, Gus later relocated to Slidell, LA where he was devoted to his large loving family. Survived by his beloved wife Frances Occhipinti Siener Bickmann, son Gregory Bickmann (Tammy), 3 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Gus was a WWII veteran, a retiree of BellSouth Telephone Company, where he worked for 40 years. A member of Camellia Life Member Club of Telecom Pioneers, and a proud volunteer of St. Luke's the Evangelist Grocery Pantry. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Luke's the Evangelist Grocery Pantry. Visitation at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Slidell, LA 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass. Inurnment at SELA Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA.

