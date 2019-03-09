Gustave "Gus" Chiasson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Encardes Chiasson. Son of the late Sylvan and Victoria Chiasson. Loving father of Karen Chiasson Brown (Steven), Troy Anthony Chiasson (Tiffanie) and the late Kevin Michael Chiasson. Grandfather of Alex Brown (Kristina), Ashley Brown, Amelia Chiasson and Peyton Chiasson. Great-Grandfather of Kenley Brown. Brother of Irene Melancon and the late Ernie Chiasson, Eddie Chiasson, Della Bellamore, Mazie Najola, Earline Robin and Clara Cheramie. Gus is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was born in Lockport, Louisiana and was a resident of Westwego, Louisiana. Gus was a Crane Operator with Avondale Shipyards. He served his country while enlisted in the United States Air Force and was an active Parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Westwego. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019