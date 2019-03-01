Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy H. King. View Sign

Guy Harold King of Dallas, GA passed away on December 22, 2018. He was a beloved husband and the father of five children. He had seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many friends. Guy was a newsman for more than 40 years. He started his career in radio, and then moved into TV where he was a reporter and anchor, a news director, a producer, writer, and senior copy editor. He began his journalism career in Mattoon, Illinois before moving on to Terre Haute and Buffalo. Guy arrived in New Orleans from Buffalo in February for an interview with a local news station. The temperature was in the 70s and it was Mardi Gras. This began his love affair with the city and the New Orleans Saints. Guy worked at several stations while there and became an active member of the Press Club of New Orleans, where he served as president from 1976 - 1977. Guy moved to Atlanta in 1986 and began working at CNN soon after. He was affectionately known as "Sky King." Smart and quick with a joke or a story, he knew a lot about a lot of subjects. He was Google before there was Google. In his almost 20 years at CNN he covered every type of news story including presidential elections, natural disasters, the fall of the Berlin Wall and 9-11. He retired in 2006. He was a talented artist and a gifted writer. He was born in Oblong, Illinois to Guy King and Evelyn Cody King. Despite moving, his ties there were strong and meaningful. He kept in touch with many of those he grew up with. He also attended and helped plan several high school reunions. Gulf Shores, Alabama had become his second home. A celebration of life will be held there for family and friends later this month. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

