Guy "Todd" Harris Tumminello was called home at a youthful age of 55 on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Mandeville, LA. He was born on October 22, 1963, in Jefferson, LA, to Michelle Louise Estes Tumminello Harris, Guy Frank Tumminello, and his stepfather, Doyle Harris. He was a native New Orleanian who made his home on the Northshore in 2005. Todd was an avid sports fan with a particular love for the Saints and LSU. He was an exceptional cook, a lover of music, muscle cars, horses, and was gifted with the ability to fix anything. Above all, he was a family man who deeply loved his parents, wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and large extended family. He was a generous and caring friend to many, and had a gift for connecting with anyone he encountered. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Tumminello, and beloved children, Michelle Tumminello, Blake Tumminello, Breanna Tumminello Adams (Derek), and Randy Tumminello. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Kaia and Greyson; and as a loving mentor to his great-nephew, Jason. He will also be severely missed by his siblings Thad Tumminello, Dino Tumminello (Tiffany), Cheree Peck Harris, and Cheresse Wiegand Harris, in addition to his countless nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Tammany Oaks (3700 LA-59, Mandeville, LA, 70471) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of the Tumminello family to . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019