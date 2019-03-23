Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Ann Jolly. View Sign

Gwendolyn Ann Jolly passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her parents, James A. Clement and Dolly Clement Gebhart. She is the beloved wife of Jack J. Jolly. She is the loving mother of Jamison Blankenship (Moira). She is the devoted grandmother of Frances Rose Blankenship. She is the cherished sister of Karen C. Humphrey ("Buzz"). She is the loving aunt of Jamie Palmer, and Alton "Slugger" Humphrey (Meredith). She is also survived by great nephews, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Gwen was a faithful parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Algiers where she served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and volunteer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Monday, April 1, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Private family interment at a later date.

