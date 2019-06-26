|
Gwendolyn Ann Mack Porter Stewart entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Widow of Leroy Stewart; Mother of Michael Jr. and Elton Porter, Gwendolyn P. (Lamar Sr.) Sumler, Samantha P. (Frank Sr.) Lewis, Jamie P. (Howard Sr.) Dunn, Leronda S. (Michael II) Hooten, Leshonda Stewart and Lenia Shipps; Daughter of Lula Mae Lewis and the late Willie Mack Sr.; Sister of James Sr.,Tyrone Sr., Korealin Smith, Cheryl Smith-Phillips, Joseph Sr. and Marion Smooth, Iris Smooth Smith, Willie Jr., Jerry, and Alvin Mack, Anna Smith-Barnes, Valerie Smith-Hayes, Gail VanBuren-Criss, Vanessa Lewis-Barnett, Alisha Lewis, Annette Mack-Gilmore, Lisa Mack-Johnson, Linda Mack-Scott and the late Michael Smith, Freddie Smooth III, Vandy Lewis Jr. Kevin Mack, Ersell and Danyell Smooth. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, Old Zion and Carver Desire Baptist Churches, Trinity Worship Center; employees of St. Margaret's Nursing Home, TMG-3 McDonalds and Youth Study Center are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning 11:00 a.m. at New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church, 3611 St. Ferdinand Street, Rev. Frederick Franklin, pastor, officiating. Church visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Providence Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019