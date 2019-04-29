The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gwendolyn Bumgarner "Gwen" Spansel

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Bumgarner Spansel, received her angel's wings on April 28, 2019, at her home in Terrytown, LA. She was born August 25, 1946 in New Orleans, LA and told many stories about her young life spent in Wisconsin. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband Dennis Spansel, Sr., and sons Dennis Spansel Jr., and Donald Spansel (Gina). Her beloved grandson Dylan was the light of her life. Also survived by sisters Bonnie Voelkel (Larry) and Roberta Bumgarner and brother Robert Bumgarner, Jr. She was passionate about working with children as a paraprofessional at Chinchuba Institute for the Deaf and Gretna Park Elementary. She was a regular volunteer at Gretna BMX and was a mom and grandmother to everyone she met and will be missed by many. Gwen was preceeded in death by her mother Doris Mae Pitre, father Robert Leroy Bumgarner Sr., and Brother Steven Pitre. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn South Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019
