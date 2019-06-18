Gwendolyn Jackson-Simon, age 63, rejoiced out of this world on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her 2 sons, Derrick and Derell Ratliff; father, Sammie Lee Nickelson Sr.; and grandmother, Mozetta Ratliff. Gwen leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Aubrey Simon; 2 daughters, Deidre and Danielle Ratliff; 5 grandchildren, Leshawn and Leshanta Ratliff, Lionel Caire, Harold Calice, and Dwight Washington Sr.; 3 great-grandchildren, Lyla Caire, Reishad Womack, and Dwight Washington Jr.; mother, Carrie Traylor; great-grandmother, Eddie Bell Odom; 8 sisters, 9 brothers; godchild, Jeremiah Holmes; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 21, 2019, 1:00PM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA with Minister Gregory Nickelson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until the hour of service. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019