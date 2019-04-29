Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Phipps Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Gwendolyn Phipps Lawrence passed away on April 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gwendolyn was the loving wife of the late Noles A. Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lillian Simmons Phipps and Graham Phipps, son, Leonard J. Lawrence; and sister, Jimmie Harvey Hassel. Gwendolyn is survived by her sons, Col. Chevalier Cleaves USAF, Ret. (Monica), C henault Williamson (Summer), and Noles A. Lawrence, III; daughter, Adrell Lawrence Pinkney, Ph.D. (Nolan); grandchildren, Cameron, Courtney, Cherith [Cleaves], Javier D'mitri, Emerald N. [Pinkney], and Chavon [Lawrence]; and great-grandchild, Chandrick [Lawrence]. Gwendolyn also leaves Family Virgia, Everette, and Dexter Simmons, Gene Daryll, Ricky [Mickey], and nephew Lawrence N. Hartzog. Members of St. Marks Missionary BC, St. Stephen BC, Mt. Herman BC, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Top Ladies of Distinction, Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service, officiated by Rev. Christosper J. Arvie, on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Marks Missionary Baptist Church, 3219 Danneel Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70115. A visitation will take place from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Murray Henderson Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 1209 Teche St, New Orleans, (504) 366-4597. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests that you make a donation to Sisters Network, Inc.; A National African American Breast Cancer Survivorship Organization. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019

