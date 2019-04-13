Hallie McMahon Merrick unexpectedly passed away on April 7, 2019, in Houston, Texas as a result of a pulmonary embolism. She was with her sister, niece, and nephew surrounded by love. Hallie was born in New Orleans on May 9, 1983 and has been a beacon of love and kindness ever since. She was the light of her family's life and was the youngest of a close-knit group of cousins on both sides of her family. Hallie attended St. Martin's Episcopal School and graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Louisiana State University, where she was on the dean's list for academics. She served as the treasurer of the Kappa Delta Sorority, following in the footsteps of her older sister. She loved the Tigers and Saints above all others. After graduation from LSU, she worked for top accounting firms across the country and around the world. She instilled a bit of herself in each, leaving them richer than when she arrived. Hallie was a product of a large, loud, and loving family, and through all the noise, she still managed to shine bright. She is and will be dearly missed by all those that met and knew her. Her smile was easy coming, lit up every room, and lifted the spirits of all those around her. She is survived by her parents Sarah B. Merrick and Edwin T. Merrick IV, her siblings Caroline M. McDowell (Robert) and Edwin T. Merrick V (Erin). She is also survived by her nieces and nephew; Catherine Ann and Landon Thomas McDowell, Marley Jane and Maebel June Merrick; and her dog, Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, April 16th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans. Visitation begins at 10:30 am. In lieu of flower, donations can be made in Hallie's memory to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Houston Area ACFE Chapter PO Box 22853 Houston Texas 77227. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary