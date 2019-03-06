Hans Joseph Knuppel passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice Knuppel for 65 years. Father of Douglas Knuppel, Judy Hooks, Vicky Lepine, and Ricky Knuppel, as well as the late Kathy Meir,. Grandfather of Tracey, Michael Jr., Tammy, Brent, Brandi, Tifani, Jason, Alyson, Corey, and the late Charlie. Great grandfather of 16, and great great grandfather of 2. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served during World War II. He worked hard to provide for his family. He enjoyed being on the water with wife and family. In the last several years he learned to express the love for his family that he had always quietly demonstrated. Since his wife's death, he longed to see her again in the presence of their savior. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gretna, 100 Gretna Blvd, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary