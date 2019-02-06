Harold Charles Burkert, age 91, passed away at his home in Metairie on Saturday, February 2, 2019. A New Orleans native, Harold was born on November 24, 1927 to the late Isidore Volkman Burkert and Ermeda Lind Burkert. He is preceded in death by his wife, Flora Mae Ziegler Burkert. Harold is survived by son Harold (Chip) Burkert Jr. and wife Mary, son Craig Burkert and wife Martha, and daughter Cynthia Burkert Freudenthal and husband Greg. He leaves eight grandsons and one great-grandson. He also leaves behind Gladys Burkhardt, his close friend and cherished companion to the end. A champion golfer in his days at Warren Easton High School, Harold remained very active throughout his life and was known to thoroughly enjoy a good time. He was very active at his church, Memorial Baptist, and was loved by people of all ages there. Harold had a "fan club" among some of the congregation's children, some of whom referred to him as "Grandpa." He was well known in his church often provoking thought and further questions by others through his questions in Bible Study. He will be missed by many friends and acquaintances, as well as the three generations of family he leaves behind. The family wishes to thank Harold's caretakers, especially Diane Beall and Cathy Puett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the remembrance with the family at 10 AM followed by the memorial service at 11AM held at Memorial Baptist Church, 5701 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003 on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Baptist Church, SPCA, The , or The . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary