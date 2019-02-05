Harold J. O'Donnell, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1930 in New Orleans to Harold J. and Anna (Palmer) O'Donnell. He was the owner of O'Donnell Bros. Inc., a printing and office supply business, where he worked until 2005 when he merged his company and continued working with Ives Business Forms until 2017. He attended grammar school at St. Matthias and graduated from St. Aloysius High School as a member of the class of 1948 before attending Loyola University. He later proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a founding parishioner of St. Benilde Parish in Metairie and served as one of its early school board presidents. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sertoma Club, Les Connoisseurs Dinner Club, and was a group captain and faithful attendee at Manresa Retreat House for more than 50 years. Harold was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen (Walsh), and their five children: Kathy (Kathy Sponsel), Harold III (Kim), Erin (Oliver Bergeron), Sean (Leah), and Seamus (Carolyn); his five grandchildren: Colin, Brenna, and Evan Bergeron; Gavin O'Donnell; Maverick Sponsel; and his sister Patricia Foti. He is predeceased by three sisters: Frances Simeon, Edith O'Donnell, and Anna Mae O'Donnell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (in Metairie Cemetery), at 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Benilde School or Manresa Retreat House. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary