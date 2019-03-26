Harold John Sarpy, III at age 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born September 20, 1947 in New Orleans, LA. He was the son of the late Harold J. Sarpy, Jr., and Ruby Sarpy. Brother of the late Wayne Sarpy. Devoted husband of Cheryl Sarpy for 47 years. Loving father to Wendy Sarpy (Todd) and Harold J. Sarpy, IV (Kellie Jo). Many thanks to all his friends that came to see him and offered their help whenever needed, Allen (Cathy), Larry, Roy (Linda), Sinceria, Shaundra, Mike, Diana, Joe, Robyn, Kierin, Mona, Melvin, Josie, Joe and Vic (Jeanine). Thanks for all the prayers. Mr. Sarpy retired from Hollywood Door Company and was a Louisiana National Guard veteran. He enjoyed car races, car shows, Cruisin' The Coast, working on old cars and feeding the squirrels in his backyard. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the in Mr. Sarpy's memory. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary