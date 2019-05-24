|
Harold "Head" Joseph Jones Jr., a "Purple Heart" decorated Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 70. Harold leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joycelyn M. Jones; four daughters, Charlene, Penny, and Tiffany Jones (Miller), and Shirvan Mitchell; two sons Harold J. Jones III, and Jarold J. Jones; a god-child Meryold Daggs; three step-children, fourteen grand-children, and six great-grandchildren. Harold is also survived by three siblings; Ruth Jones, Dianne Daggs, and Frederick Jones, and one uncle. Harold was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Deirdre "Deedy" Abbott; and parents Harold J. Jones Sr. and Dorothy Mae Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Charbonnet-Labat-Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip St., NOLA for 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 28, 2019