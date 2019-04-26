The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
Harold "Pat" Kerwin, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of 50 years to Deborah Boudreaux Kerwin. Father of Sean Patrick Kerwin (Shawn), Jason Ryan Kerwin (Amy) and Brandy K. Rawashdeh (Samer). Grandfather of Dustin, Kaylee, Ayden, Zayd, Elizabeth, Kristopher and Marly. Brother of Mary K. Bolton (Charles), Richard Kerwin (Rebecca), Melissa K. Blauvelt (Scott), and the late Dennis Kerwin. Son of the late Harold Kerwin, Sr. and Mary Bullock Kerwin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pat was born in Mobile, AL and was a longtime resident of Harvey, LA. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and later retired as a pipe welder with Avondale Shipyards after 32 years of service. Pat was a member of American Legion Post 222 and was a life-member of CAP Marines organization. He bowled at Expressway Lanes where he also coached the youth and travel leagues. He enjoyed shooting pool with his son, Jason in the French Quarter Pool League (Sobriety Deprived Team) and was a member of the Star Touring Motorcycle Riders and Wegeaux Riders. Pat touched the hearts and lives of so many during his years. While his passing is sorrowful, his life and legacy will be celebrated. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Rev. James Autry. Military honors will follow by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Patriot Guard Riders. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019
