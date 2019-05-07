Harold Louis "Hap" Chiasson, Jr., a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on April 17, 1937 in St. Rose, Louisiana and was a life-long resident of Destrehan, Louisiana. Throughout his life he had several different businesses including H & W Amusement Center and Bill's Place. He finally retired at the ripe ol' age of 75 from the USDA Department of Agriculture. "Hap" was a strong willed man of courage, strength, dignity, and laughter who was extremely devoted to his Catholic faith and family. To say that he was the "rock, strong-hold, and pillar of his family" would be an understatement as he was so much more. Some of his greatest joys were selflessly doing for others including cutting grass for many neighbors as long as he could as well as getting involved in the Onion Mum booth at the Little Red Church Fair where his family continues to honor his legacy today. He was also known as the "Donut Man" at Ormond Nursing Home where he faithfully brought donuts every Sunday after mass when his mother was a resident. When the Adoration Chapel at St. Charles Borromeo opened in February of 1999, he was one of the first adorers for many, many years and also served as an Extraordinary Minister as well. Harold met his high school sweetheart, his most cherished wife, Rosemary Adams in Kenner and they were married on November 28, 1959 as they spent the next 60 years building a life of extraordinary memories, blessings and ups and downs which never wavered their love and devotion for each other. Preceded in death by his father, Harold Sr. and his mother Angelina Bosco Chiasson. Survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary and their 6 children Harold III, Michael (Karen), Todd, Dwayne (DeAnna), Sybil (Edward Schneider), and Chad (Jon); 11 grandchildren Harold IV (Stacy), Amanda, Sarah (Logan), Alyssa, Shane (Connie), Todd, Breann, Shelby, Kristen, Savannah, and Evan; 4 great-grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Sophia, and Caleb and number 5 on the way! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Road Destrehan, Louisiana on Thursday, May 9, 2019 beginning at 9:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the s Project in his honor. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019