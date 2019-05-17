|
|
Harold Raymond Spadoni, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 72. Beloved father of Sean Roberts, Shajuan Julian-Harris and Harold Raymond Spadoni, III (Tre). Son of Bertha Mary Bijou Spadoni and the late Harold Raymond Spadoni, Sr. Brother of Allen (Peanut), Mark, Lydia, Michael and Carolyn Spadoni-Sims. Preceded in death by Guy and Doreen Spadoni. Also survived by nine grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. Relatives and friends, Parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church , Staffs of Andrew J. Bell, Joseph S. Clark, United States Marine Corp, Bell South Telephone Company, The Veterans Administration, the United State Postal Service, T. C.A., Dooky Chase Restaurant and Internal Medicine Specialist are invited to attend the Christian Burial Mass on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Burial Private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019