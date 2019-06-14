Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 Resources More Obituaries for Harry Winters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Harry Hall Winters III

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Harry Hall Winters, III, age 91 was born on August 17, 1927 in Tuskegee, Alabama. He died peacefully at 4:40 AM on June 10, 2019 in New Orleans, LA, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Trawick Winters; his loving parents, Frances Stephen Winters, graduate of Tulane Pharmacy School and Dr. Harry Hall Winters a graduate of Tulane University Medical School. He is survived by his six children, Harry Hall Winters IV, his wife Lisa Etheridge and daughter Caroline Grace; Martha Winters Guarisco her husband, Dr. John Lindhe Guarisco and their four children Colin, Camille, Amelie and Hall; Mary Catherine Winters; Judge Stephen Winters and his wife Sandie and their three children, Hamilton, Hollin Claire and Hallie Ann; Caroline Connell (preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Michael Connell) and their two sons, Martin Stephens and Wesley Winters; Amanda Winters. Harry Hall finished his high school days by attending Marion Military Institute. The following two years were spent attending Tulane University. In 1945 he completed a year in the Army serving during WWII. Preceding his year in the service he returned to LSU where he earned both his Bachelor of Science Degree and Medical Degree. Beginning in 1953 he spent the next five years in residencies in the Charity Hospital System in Louisiana. His training was primarily in internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and general surgery. For one year he practiced in Manchester, Tennessee. In 1959, he and his wife and their first two children moved to Columbia, LA., where he continued to practice medicine for 35 years and serving many years as the coroner of Caldwell Parish. He also served as President of Area Health Council for North Louisiana. Dr. Winters considered his life's mission to be caring for and providing love and dignity for his patients, many whom were elderly. He bragged constantly that his nursing staff and hospital department heads were the best in Louisiana. Harry referred to himself as a "small town country doctor" who made house calls on his patients whom he dearly loved. In 1994, upon his retirement at the age of 68, Dr. Harry and Mary Lou moved to Metairie where their four daughters lived. During his years lived in Metairie he was an active member of the Metairie Rotary Club. He was honored as a three-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award and Rotarian of the Year. Everyone in the family called him "Paw Paw." He was famous for his long and strong hugs and nicknames for all and constantly saying the quote, "Every day is Christmas." The things he enjoyed most were taking care of his patients, watching LSU football games and spending time with his kids and grandchildren at Pontiff Playground sporting events. He took great pride in staying physically fit. Two days before he died, he was still following his exercise routine. The only thing the man was afraid of was carbohydrates; which he adamantly refused to eat. As a result, he died a hot, fine and handsome specimen to the end with gorgeous blue eyes!!! He lived and died on his own terms; while facing his death with grace, courage, dignity and a sharp sense of humor. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Ochsner Hospital (especially Dr. Marianne Maumus and Dr. Gloria Leary) and the nursing staff at Passages at the Sanctuary for their loving care and support. Graveside services will be held in New Iberia per his request. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Rotary Scholarship Foundation c/o Steve Mogle 3515 North Arnoult Road Metairie, LA. 70002 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 16, 2019