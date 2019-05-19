|
Harry Haynes III entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Loving son of Harry Haynes Jr. and the late Beverly Ceasar Haynes. Brother of Brandi Collins Grant. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, beginning 11 am. Parlor visitation 10 am until service time. Interment Holt Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 21, 2019