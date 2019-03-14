Master Sergeant Harry James Daigrepont passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Born on December 12, 1935 in Mansura, LA to the late Minnie Aymond Daigrepont and Jacob Daigrepont. Beloved husband of 44 years to the late Celestine James Daigrepont. Loving father of Deborah Dillon (Kenny), Michael Daigrepont (Angela), Cynthia Stopolo (Brian), Brenda Decareaux (Kenny), and Petrina Touchet (Michael). Grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren all whom are special in his heart. Brother of Ruth Carbaat (Joseph) and the late Ruby Arnouville (J.C.) and Daniel Daigrepont. Harry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Marine for life, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1953, fought in the Korean War, and retired a Master Sergeant. He worked and retired from Entergy Louisiana (LP&L). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary