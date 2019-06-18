Harry "Buddy Boy" L. Phillips passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Betty Ritter Phillips. Loving father of Janice Phillips Robin (Pete), Harry "Buddy" Phillips (Lee-ann) and Jenny Phillips Lapeyrouse (Charles). Son of the late Leroy P. Phillips and Mary Pfleeger Phillips. Brother of the late Lorraine, Marion and Leroy. Proud grandfather of Colby, Danielle, Kayla, Daniel, Jolie, Noel and Faith. Great grandfather of Macie, Gabriel, Avery, Jaden, Eden, Elias, Ava, Serenity, Heath, Addilynn, Kenlie and Christian. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Harry was born on January 3, 1926 and was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran and proudly served aboard the USS Makin Island LHD 8. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sports. He was a true people person and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor James Jeffries officiating. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, St. Bernard, LA. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary