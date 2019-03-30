|
|
Harry Nobles III entered into enteral rest on March 21, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Harry was born on October 17, 1968 to Harry Nobles Jr. and the late Brenda Nobles. Harry is survived by his wife Bobbie Joyce Nobles, three sons De'Neal, Harry and Brandon Evans, one granddaughter Skylar, one unborn grandson (BJ), two sisters and three brothers. The Celebration of Harry's Life will be at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Monday April 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Officiating by Pastor Lovely. Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019