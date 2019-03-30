The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Nobles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Nobles III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Nobles III Obituary
Harry Nobles III entered into enteral rest on March 21, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Harry was born on October 17, 1968 to Harry Nobles Jr. and the late Brenda Nobles. Harry is survived by his wife Bobbie Joyce Nobles, three sons De'Neal, Harry and Brandon Evans, one granddaughter Skylar, one unborn grandson (BJ), two sisters and three brothers. The Celebration of Harry's Life will be at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Monday April 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Officiating by Pastor Lovely. Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now