Rev. Harry Williams, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his residence on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Harry was a graduate of West Jefferson High School and served in the United Sates Army receiving a National Defense Service Medal. He was employed with the Jefferson Parish Streets Department as a foreman. Beloved husband of Mabel Randel Williams. Devoted father of Mable Riley (Aaron) Dunbar, Allen (Tashonda) Riley, III, Ronnie Carter Riley, and the late Joseph Alfred Riley. Grandfather of the late Jo'Ron Riley. Son of the late Harry, Sr. and Anna Mae Williams. Grandson of the late Cleveland and Fannie Stewart, Alex and Pressie Williams. Brother of Valerie Landry, Karen Wilford, and the late Bernard, Kenneth, and Howard Williams, also survived by 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 15 godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Zion Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Zion Baptist Church 1131 Garden Rd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Austin Dennis officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery -Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary