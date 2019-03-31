Harvey R. Johnson Jr., born on June 3, 1926, passed peacefully with his wife at his side on March 31 in his home at the age of 92. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and spent the last 40 years living in Metairie. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey R. Johnson and Jewel Fox. He was a graduate of Warren Easton High School and attended LSU. A World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a pilot in the European theater. He was employed for 32 years with Waldemar S. Nelson Engineers and Architects as a Mechanical Draftsman. He was an avid bowler and an avid fan of LSU athletics. He also daily enjoyed the TV game show "Jeopardy" and the "HISTORY" channel. He is survived by his wife, Jean Roy Johnson, of 21 years and the Step-Father of Bobby (Charlene), Melanie and Mike April, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is survived by a son, Randy Johnson (Joanne), 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Mr. Johnson has donated his body to the LSU School of Medicine. He and Jean request that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the .
|
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019