Hattie Mae Edmond peacefully entered into eternal life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Woodville, Mississippi to the union of the late Percy Clay and Mary Wright Clay. Hattie will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and churches she served. Hattie was the beloved mother of Jerry "Dean" Audrict, Delores Clay, Michael Edmond (Tomekia), and Michelle Simpson (Wallace) whom she leaves to cherish her many treasured memories. She was a caring and loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Thomas "Henry" Clay, her nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Samuel (Toy), Percy Jr., Willie, Charlie, Ethel, Jessie Mae Clay, and Dorothy Mae Capers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 AM at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM. Interment St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019