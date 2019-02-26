The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Hazel A. Helmer passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 14, 2019. She was 59 years old. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence "Goose" Helmer and Alice A. Helmer. Cousin of Barbara Petty and Aline Sullwold. Hazel was a lifelong resident of Barataria and graduated from Fischer High School. She later received a degree in Music from the University of New Orleans. She was a longtime cake decorator at Laborie's Budget Saver on Barataria Boulevard. Hazel loved her two dogs, Bruno and J.D. She was a talented and loving person and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at WESTSIDE LEITZ-EAGAN, 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00. Visitation will begin at 9:00 in the morning.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019
