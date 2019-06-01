Hazel Bush, lifelong resident of Gretna/Algiers, passed peacefully on May 30, 2019 at 90 years of age. She spent her final days at Our Lady of Wisdom in Algiers. She is predeceased by her parents, Paul and Julia Breaux; husband, John C. Bush; son, Barry Bush and siblings, Marguerite Boyer, A.J., Lionel, and Ronnie Breaux. She is survived by her children, Lisa Rosario (Cano), Randy Bush (Amy), David Bush (Vicki), and Brian Bush (Lisa); her grandchildren, Jonathan Molina, Joshua Rosario, Rose Bennett, Caroline Bush, Kyle Bush, and Benjamin Bush. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she took on many roles in her decades of volunteer work for the parish of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gretna. She found fulfillment as a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed many years of cultivating friendships in the community. She was active in the Ladies Club and the Silver Sneakers Club. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gretna on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10am to 12noon. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary