Hazel Holthaus LeBlanc was born and raised in New Orleans. After 71 years of marriage to her beloved husband Bryce Joseph LeBlanc, Sr (recently deceased on January 18, 2019), she passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Hazel is survived by her three loving children: Suzanne Jacob (Dan), Bryce LeBlanc, Jr. (Erin), and Gregory LeBlanc, her eight grandchildren: Charlotte Dawson (Mark), Anne-Marie Job (Damien), Christian Jacob (Leah), Colleen LeBlanc (Andrew Abreo), Mairin Cutrer (Matthew), Kaile Mercuri (Michael), Adair LeBlanc, and Bryce LeBlanc II, and her seven great-grandchildren: Katherine, Andrew, and William Dawson, Thomas Job, and Patrick, Philip, and Robert Cutrer. Additionally, she is survived by her six nieces: Judy Anderson, Jill Waldrop (Hal), Sharon Small (Arthur), Leslie McNeill (Malcolm), Holly Sullivan (Craig), and Allyson LeBlanc. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents George James Holthaus and Marguerite McElwee Holthaus, her granddaughter Antoinette LeBlanc, her two nephews: Walter Murphy and Keith Murphy, and her niece Deborah Matthews (Bunny). Hazel was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy and Loyola University. She graduated from Loyola as a medical technologist. Her courtship with Bryce LeBlanc was interrupted by his enlistment in the Navy for World War II. Not long after the war and Bryce's return to his studies at Loyola, she became his bride – borrowing the wedding gown of her dearest friend Madelyn Lulich Boudousquie. At the time, fine fabric and luxuries like wedding gowns were in short supply. Madelyn was maid of honor in her wedding and subsequently became Godmother to Hazel's first born child, Suzanne. Hazel and Bryce enjoyed their far-reaching travels with their friends and relatives: Shirley and Walter Murphy, Joyce and F.L. Schneider, Gloria and Fred Mix, Gemaine and Dario Ballina, Nellie and George Schott, Mary Lou and Al Widmer, Suzanne and Dan Jacob, Bryce and Erin LeBlanc, and Gregory LeBlanc. Hazel and Bryce socialized extensively with the "Bob-Cats" – named after the founders, Bob and Catherine Guilbault. Their activities included Mardi Gras festivities, Sunday brunches, and Saturday night dinner parties. Her children have many fond memories of riding in the Elks Parade on Mardi Gras day with the Bob-Cats. Active in the group were Bob and Catherine Guilbault, Walter and Shirley Murphy, F.L. ad Joyce Schneider, Charlie and Lena Vogt, Dale and Muriel Forshag, and Dick and Doris Fridley. She and Bryce had a very full life together. Additionally, Hazel had a passion for duplicate bridge. She was quite accomplished and attained the ranking of "Life Master." Until the age of 91, Hazel frequented the Bridge Center as a formidable opponent to the other bridge players. Hazel pursued another career later in life. She became a real estate agent with Gertrude Gardner. Her tenacity and attention to detail served her well in this career path, as she became a very successful real estate agent well into her eighties. In Hazel's own words, "My family was always my chief concern, and what I did was what I thought was best at the time for their own well being." A private Funeral Service and interment were held on March 13, 2019. The family prefers Masses and Prayers for the repose of Hazel's soul. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary