Hazel Hymel Laplace passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late James "Jimmy" Laplace. Mother of Lydia Elliott (Jeff), Laurie Collet (David Sr.) and Brian Laplace. Grandmother of David P. Collet Jr., Kyle J. Collet, Nicole C. Tenorio (Arthur) and Jeffrey Elliott Jr. Great-grandmother of Caius and Lucan Tenorio. Sister of Edward Hymel, the late Bernice Jones, Ruby Pellegrin and Joe Hymel. Daughter of the late Felicia Gauthreaux Hymel and Myrtile Hymel. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. In her younger years, Hazel was very active at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Whether it was substitute teaching, working in the cafeteria or helping out at the Church fair, she could always be found close to the school or Church. She was once active with the Westbank TOPS Club and along with her beloved Jimmy, Hazel was a member of the Happy Holiday Camp Club and Coast to Coast Camp Club. During her years, she touched the hearts and lives of so many and while her passing will be sorrowful, her life and legacy will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help community. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9am to 2pm. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.

