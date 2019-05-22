Hazel Lee Hooker Davis entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2019 on her birthday at the age of 87. Born May 16,1932 to the late Willie Hooker and Maggie M. Hooker. survived by her sons, Samuel Dixon, Floyd Dixon (Stella), Willie Dixon, Jeffery Dixon, and Calvin Dixon (Carol) , Niece/ god-sister, Joyce H. Riley, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grands, 3 great-great-grands, a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A visitation will be Sat. May 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Service for 10:00 at Upper Room Cathedral, 72 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA Bishop Gerald Hawkins, Sr. Officiant. Interment at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Silver Creek, MS. Services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home. Opened to the public.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019