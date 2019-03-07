|
Hazel Pichon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Karen Locantro (Joe), Debbie Lopreore (late, Frank), Janice Potter (Chris), Kim Davis (Jesse), and the late Gayle Schwaar (Jurg). Loving grandmother of Michael, Stacey, Jason, Kyle, Jennifer, Katie, Cody, and 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn Williams. Sister of Peggy Norton (late, John), Dot Punch (late, Lawrence), the late Kay Stahli (late, Henry), and the late Kenneth Williams (Jane). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon with the Memorial Service starting at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019