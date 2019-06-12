Hazel Rita James Coleman (affectionately called Mama Dear & Nudas) departed this earthly life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the blessed age of 102. She was the daughter of the late Louis D. James, Sr. and Olevia W. James. Hazel was the devoted and loving wife of the late Iley Coleman, Jr. for 52 years. She was a loving mother of eight (8) children, preceded in death by daughter Catherine T. Coleman-Price. She is survived by three sons: Iley A. Coleman III, Lloyd Vincent Coleman (Lucille), Charles W. Coleman and four daughters: Janice C. Sawyer, Mary Coleman-Shelly, Ora C. Joseph and Joycelyn C. Hagan (Ozine). She leaves 22 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and 5 great-great-great grandchildren to cherish her memory. Hazel was preceded in death by all of her siblings; the late Ethel James Wright Jackson, Louis D. James, Jr., Joseph L. James, George H. James and Welton Jones. Relatives and friends of the family, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inner City Lions Club, L.B. Landry High School, Pest Control Association, Carpenters Local Union 1846, neighboring churches in the Carrollton area and St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (formerly Holy Ghost Catholic Church) are invited to attend a viewing from 12pm – 1pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with the recitation of the Rosary, Obituary and reflections at noon followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 1pm at Blessed Sacrament – St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 8321 Burthe Street, New Orleans, LA 70118. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery & Mausoleum, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary