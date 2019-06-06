Hazel Robinson Maniscalco passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 87. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her life. She was the cherished wife of 70 years to the late Samuel Gabriel Maniscalco. Loving mother of Donna Mary Maniscalco Lopez (Ricky Sr.) and the late David Gerard Maniscalco. Daughter of the late Ross and Caroline Rabalais Robinson. Sister of the late Rita Godwin, Jules Robinson and Donald Robinson. Proud grandmother of David Jules Maniscalco, Heather Lopez Wagner (Joey) and Ricky Joseph Lopez Jr. (Merissa). Great grandmother of Noah Wagner, Jonah Wagner, Rhen Lopez and Romey Lopez. She is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Hazel was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish where she truly enjoyed life through her simple pleasures of sewing, playing piano, playing Po-Keno, photography and bowling with her friends. She enjoyed her involvement with many clubs in the community, including SBVFC Stitch in Time, Homemakers Club, The Red Hat Club, COA and AARP. Hazel will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, her loving spirit, her laughter, and spoiling the grandchildren. She was truly a gem, a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, June 10th from 9:00AM – 11:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in her memory beginning at 11:00AM. She will be laid to eternal rest with her beloved husband and son in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary